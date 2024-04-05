music reviews Archive

Vampire Weekend's 'Only God Was Above Us' Is as Emotional as It Is Academic
"Fuck the world," goes the first line of 'Only God Was Above Us' — a blunt, dour departure from the cheekiness this peppy, preppy group are
Kelly McMichael adeptly synthesized decades of pop rock sounds into her 2021 album 'Waves,' and now the St. John's songwriter is continuing
Production of 'Monkey Man' was set to begin in India just before the pandemic turned the world topsy-turvy, forcing Dev Patel to relocate
You know Rage Against the Machine's "Bulls on Parade"? Of course you do — everyone does! Drummer Jess Bowen (of Lights, the Summer Set and
"Parc de Beauvoir," the new English-language track from bilingual Montreal duo Bibi Club's upcoming 'Feu de garde,' is a gorgeous exercise
The Black Keys, at the very least, have always been a good hang. Former darlings of the second wave garage rock revivalists, the two-man
There might be more to life than ceilings, Lizzy McAlpine muses on her sophomore full-length Older, a dreamy kaleidoscope of
Durability in most art fields involves finding elements that can withstand repetition and subjecting them to perpetual refinement and
Patience will be key for those dipping into Netflix's new series, Ripley. Based on Patricia Highsmith's 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley,
Finding in-person interviews increasingly uncommon even before the pandemic, I jumped at the chance to meet with Cadence Weapon IRL
When Mount Kimbie co-founders Dominic Maker and Kai Campos decided it was time to begin work on a new album, the first thing the pair
Wine Lips' latest is a siren's call to air guitar and air drum enthusiasts the world over. On Super Mega Ultra, lead vocalist and guitarist
An old-fashioned charmer with a modern twist, Thea Sharrock's 'Wicked Little Letters' misses a valuable opportunity to be relevant. Leaning
Cindy Lee embodies diva-hood in the old-school sense — a Supreme, a Ronette, Dusty Springfield if she traded beehives for synthetic bobs
On his sophomore EP 'Red Flags,' Eric Ryan introduces us to a more assured version of himself, emerging from the ashes of the broken-hearted
Nobody puts Beyoncé in a corner — It's a lesson the gatekeepers of country music learned the hard way this past weekend. Inspired by the
In theory, making a straight-up alt-rock record in the year 2024 is a pretty good idea for the Dandy Warhols. As a relic of an era when
Based on the 2016 historical fiction novel of the same name by Amor Towles, 'A Gentleman in Moscow' follows Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan
Ramy Youssef was a wonderful and funny host, and, between his Auto-Tuned voice and darkly lit stage, Travis Scott was hiding in plain sight
The most extraordinary feat in a film like 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' is its ability to convey a plethora of emotion from
Lip-syncing to pre-recorded tracks has existed since television immemorial. Some music heads argue that it's the charm of staples like
Blondshell and Bully are both artists operating under monikers that start with the letter B who released noteworthy albums last year
Live, Laugh, Love — a throwaway joke that became real somewhere along the line. The trite saying has long been the subject
In her feature directorial debut, Kim Albright presents a lo-fi fable about modern society's increasing detachment from humanity
The latest 'Ghostbusters' adventure gets right to the point, chasing slimy beasts up and down the somehow decongested streets of Manhattan
Jessica Pratt is releasing 'Here in the Pitch' — the follow-up 2019's beautiful 'Quiet Signs' — on May 3
Wish fulfillment isn't all it's cracked up to be. Non La, the moniker of Vancouver musician DJ On, learned this
In the time between 2021's 'New Long Leg' and now, Dry Cleaning's tour schedule has been dizzying.
I might take a hit to my punk cred by admitting this, but the only time I've ever risked life and limb to crowd-surf was at a Ty Segall
The unseasonable warmth in Boise, ID set a cosmic mood for Treefort Music Fest's third day. In lieu of humidity at a high altitude
His first Ottawa appearance since his involvement in 'Secret Path,' Gord Downie's multimedia project on residential schools
Viewers are understandably cynical about remakes and reboots these days, but Prime Video's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series is better
"My friends say I'm spacey as hell, I'm often in my own little world," Kira Huszar said in a press release announcing her debut album
Julio Torres, known for his distinctive narrative style as a 'Saturday Night Live' writer and the creator of adored series 'Los Espookys' on
When Jlin released 'Black Origami' in 2017, the Gary, Indiana producer must have known what she had on her hands
Patrick Swayze's 'Road House' is treasured dearly by many cinema lovers. With the original encompassing everything ridiculously wonderful
One of the most compelling features of Julia Holter's past records is their beautiful contrivance
Speaking with Exclaim! shortly before the release of sixth studio album 'Quaranta,' Danny Brown shared that through achieving sobriety
Kieran Hebden has such impeccable taste that anything he touches becomes cool by association
Effortlessly in touch with her own sensitivities and the magic of her surroundings on her stunning new solo album
The new Wim Wenders film 'Perfect Days' follows a middle-aged man named Hirayama who’s employed as a public restroom cleaner in Tokyo
Justin Timberlake must be looking for a win right now. After listeners scoffed at the clumsy rustic cosplay of 2018's Man of the Woods, he'
After a long and winding journey, Sum 41 are calling it quits. Since 1996, they've been anything but predictable as they've embraced
In a world where self-love can be both a radical political act and an interior personal journey, Parlour Panther’s 'Bloom' dives deep
Following 2021’s 'The Voyeurs,' Sydney Sweeney and director Michael Mohan collaborate once again with 'Immaculate'
Over more than a decade of working his way into the heart of modern pop music, Jack Antonoff has managed to cement himself
Even the most casual Shatner fans will find comfort in 'William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill,' the latest from Alexandre O. Philippe
Tierra Whack is many things, but apologetic isn’t one of them. She's an artist who flips through mediums as often as she does moods
Kelly Moran’s original “Sodalis” — a contribution to the 2020 Field Works 'Ultrasonic' collection — was an anxious churn of wings
The story of Sir Nicholas Winton and the Kindertransport, as it become known, has been put to celluloid a handful of times, including the