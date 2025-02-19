Yelle — the French electronic band founded and helmed vocally by its namesake Yelle (Julie Budet) that hit the big time in the mid-aughts with their 2007 song "Je veux te voir," as well as a cover of "À cause des garçons" — are celebrating 20 years as a group this year, and are taking those celebrations on the road for an anniversary tour. Their plans include a single Canadian gig in Montreal this fall.

Kicking off with a June 6 set at Saint-Brieuc, France's Art Rock Festival, Yelle will hit the road to play select cities in North America, Europe and the UK. The North American leg gets underway at the beginning of October, with the band venturing to Canada to perform at Montreal's Club Soda on October 6. After a few more US dates, Yelle return overseas, wrapping up their scheduled appearances on November 25 in Paris.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, and more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings database.

Yelle 2025 Tour Dates:

06/06 Saint-Brieuc, France - Art Rock Festival

10/03 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

10/04 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/06 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

10/08 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

10/10 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/11 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/13 Lille, France - L'Aéronef

11/14 Rennes, France - Antipode

11/15 Nantes, France - Stereolux

11/18 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

11/19 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

11/21 Lyon, France - Transbordeur

11/25 Paris, France - L'Olympia