Behind their latest album SELF HELL, British metalcore quintet While She Sleeps will be venturing across the pond on a headlining North American tour next spring. With support from Bury Tomorrow and Vended, their itinerary includes a pair of Canadian gigs in Toronto and Montreal.

"We're excited to be coming back to the USA and bringing a bunch of friends with us," the band said in a press release. "We've been touring with Bury Tomorrow since 2010, so it's going to be special being on the other side of the world together. After sadly having our last USA headline run cut short on the West Coast by the dreaded 2020 COVID outbreak, we are picking up where we left off and are back with more energy than ever, well-oiled after a world tour celebrating the release of SELF HELL. It will be amazing to bring this lineup to places we've never headlined before & after so many tours in the US supporting other bands, finally be able to play a more expansive set of the songs from the past 18 years. We can't wait to be back."

Kicking off on April 2 in Cleveland, OH, While She Sleeps will visit Canada early on in the trek for performances at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall and Montreal's Olympia on April 3 and 5, respectively. Currently, they're set to wrap the run at the end of the month after a show in Charlotte, NC, on April 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow (December 10) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales ongoing. Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

While She Sleeps 2025 Tour Dates:

04/02 Cleveland, OH - The Roxy

04/03 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

04/05 Montreal, QC - Olympia

04/06 Boston, MA - Paradise

04/07 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

04/09 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

04/10 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

04/11 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

04/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre The Lyric

04/13 Lawrence, MO The Granada

04/15 Denver, CO - The Oriental

04/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

04/18 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

04/19 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

04/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

04/21 Tucson, AZ - Encore

04/23 Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

04/24 Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

04/25 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

04/26 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown

04/28 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

04/29 Atlanta, GA - Heaven at the Masquerade

04/30 Charlotte, NC - The Underground