Many Los Angeles-based musicians lost their homes in the recent wildfires, and while Weyes Blood wasn't one of them, the songwriter has now revealed that she has been displaced by the fires and forced to leave her neighbourhood of Altadena.

In an Instagram post, she revealed that she's a renter rather than an owner. And while the house she rented didn't burn down, many of her neighbours' homes did, and her possessions were smoke-damaged. Now, she says that she's "back on my vagabond shit," having been forced to leave the neighbourhood.

She wrote, "Altadena was a dream town, and this was a little dream house. I've written many songs there, I've played piano with squawking peacocks, laid on the roof and howled at the moon, had badminton tournaments, sang YouTube karaoke in my living room… It was my spot, and my imagination ran wild."

She shared a gallery of photos of her in the house, as well as photos of the destruction. She also unveiled a charity T-shirt design with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.