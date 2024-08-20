VICTIME are back! The Quebec City-founded no wave trio have announced their sophomore album, previewed today by lead single "M.A."

En conversation avec lands October 25 via Mothland as the long-awaited follow-up to their 2018 debut, La femme taupe. The band produced the album themselves, taking inspiration from Sisters with Transistors, Kim Gordon, eye surgeries, The Da Vinci Code, musique concrète, Alberto Giacometti, roadkill, the total solar eclipse and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

"It was a long process, the sum of three minds in three different cities," VICTIME said of the record's genesis. "We felt the urge to create in a new way, to break out of our guitar-bass-drums mold, to be less of a rock band. So, we started from sounds and sonic explorations, finally recentering everything around a more simple songwriting process. And though it is packed with weird sounds and whatnot, we feel this is the best music we have ever written. It is informed by the many projects, contracts, experiences, etcetera each of us took on over the past few years, a logical follow-up to our individual paths."

Of the lead track, they added, "It is a very delicate piece for Laurence [Gauthier-Brown]. The lyrics are very personal, the innermost words she has written to date. It is about the many aggressions the female folk have to endure on a daily basis. Musically, the piece is built around a drum loop played by Samuel [Gougoux], which was re-sampled and overdubbed with the band."

En conversation avec:

1. Pleine conscience

2. Un beau spectacle

3. M.A.

4. Ces ruines

5. Collage

6. Résonne encore

7. Faire la matière

8. Régicide

9. Figurine

10. En conversation avec

Pre-order En conversation avec.