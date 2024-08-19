Tore Ylwizaker, the longtime keyboardist for chameleonic Norwegian band Ulver, has died. He passed away suddenly on the night of his 54th birthday.

The band confirmed the news on Instagram today, sharing that Ylwizaker had died on August 16. No cause of death has been given.

"It is with black holes in our hearts we have to inform you that our brother for over nearly thirty years, Tore Ylvisaker (Ylwizaker), is dead," they wrote. "It is all too much to take in at the moment. We will return as soon as we have collected ourselves. Rest in peace, dearest friend. We love you, forever."

Ulver was founded in 1993 by vocalist Kristoffer Rygg, with multi-instrumentalist and composer Ylwizaker entering the fold in 1997, aiding the singer in changing the experimental band's direction from their black metal roots. The band's most recent album was 2021's Scary Muzak — the follow-up to 2020's synthpop opus Flowers of Evil — which saw them cover five songs from John Carpenter's Halloween soundtrack.