Parisian industrial synthwave/overdrive artist Perturbator has joined Nuclear Blast for his forthcoming LP Age of Aquarius, which is aptly led by excellent new single "Apocalypse Now."

Having already released first single "Art of War" back in April, the themes of the artist born James Kent's sixth studio album are becoming more apparent; and, as predicted with global fascism on the rise, musicians like Kent have returned to a wartime aesthetic reminiscent of the early aughts during the Iraq War.

While blasting synths always take primary focus in Perturbator's work, Norwegian metaller Ulver's lyricism assumes the focal point of this track, offering an undeniably gleeful, violent bent: "There is blood on the ground / We've got bullets for everyone." For anyone old enough to remember that era, the refrain "Another war to end all wars again" cuts especially deep.

"'Apocalypse Now' is a song about the systematic destruction we cause to our own kind. It is our inability to get along with — and often vilify — 'the others.' Thus accelerating the end of our ways of life through simple hubris and self validation," Kent explained in a release.

Kent's many HEALTH collaborations have left their imprint on the artist here — a welcome entry to the genre at large, while the L.A. trio are at rest. Get your fill below. Age of Aquarius arrives October 10.



Age of Aquarius:

1. Apocalypse Now (feat. Ulver)

2. Lunacy

3. Venus (feat. Author & Punisher)

4. The Glass Staircase

5. Hangover Square

6. The Art of War

7. 12th House

8. Lady Moon (feat. Greta Link)

9. The Swimming Pool

10. Mors Ultima Ratio

12. Age of Aquarius (feat. Alcest)