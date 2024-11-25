Now that they're no longer in the business of making Dave Grohl dance like a girly at the club, U2 are changing career paths, kind of.

While speaking with BBC Radio 2, the Edge hinted about what the band has been up to, which includes some sessions with Brian Eno. "We were in the studio the other day just working on some crazy new music," he said. "Bono and I are working on some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music… which could end up becoming a part of the new U2 album. We're not sure yet, we'll see."

Of course, Eno and U2 have been longtime collaborators, but sci-fi Irish music feels completely out of both of their wheelhouses. Hopefully this album doesn't get added to all of our phones without permission.

In other recent U2 news, the band recently treated How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb to a 20th-anniversary reissue.