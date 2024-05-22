Train Founding Member Charlie Colin Dead at 58

TMZ reports that Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, has been found dead. He was 58.

According to the musician's mother, he passed away in some sort of tragic accident that involved slipping and falling in the shower. He was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium — who returned about five days later to find Colin dead.

The band's founding bassist had moved to Brussels and was in the process of teaching a master class at a music conservatory, as well as working at a studio and finishing music for a film.

Colin formed Train alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood in the mid-'90s, going on to release their self-titled debut to mainstream success in 1998.

While the late musician may have left the band in 2003, he was around for their first Top 20 hit with 1999's "Meet Virginia," as well as their definitive masterpiece, 2001's "Drops of Jupiter."