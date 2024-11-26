Move over, Budweiser Stage wine guitars — there's a new kid in town in the Toronto music venue beverage department. The Grange of Prince Edward Winery has unveiled a new red in honour of Massey Hall's 130th anniversary.

The aptly named Massey Red is a blend of Pinot Noir, Gamay and Cabernet Franc, and is made from grapes grown on the Grange's property in Hillier, ON. As red wine seems to be the drink of poets and sensitive musician types alike, we think it tracks.

"Massey Hall has been a beacon of Canadian creativity and culture for 130 years, and we couldn't be more thrilled to honour its legacy with this special wine. Massey Red is a toast to the past, present, and future of this incredible institution and the artists it continues to inspire," the Grange said in a press release.

Of course, Massey Red will be available to sip while watching a show at Massey Hall, as well as its sister venues TD Music Hall and Roy Thomson Hall. If your next show there is too far away, pick up a bottle for $27 on the Grange's website.