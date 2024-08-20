Emerging Toronto noise rockers Accelerant have announced the upcoming release of their self-titled debut album, previewed today by the lead single "Sleeper."

Arriving October 1 through Cooked Raw, the seven-track LP sees the band draw on influences like Primal Scream, the Butthole Surfers and Sonic Youth. These touchstones are readily apparent on the album's lead track, but the filth-recognizing quartet bring their own contemporary take to the sediment-covered foundations laid by their predecessors.

Accelerant will celebrate the arrival of "Sleeper" — which you can hear below — with a pay-what-you-can release show tonight at Ted's Collision with support from Happy99. You can also catch them live at Project Nowhere in October.



ACCELERANT:

1. Sleeper

2. Eclipse in the Mist

3. Bring Down the Club

4. Dark Age Ahead

5. Dejected Generation

6. Pressing on a Spring

7. Dull Spell

Pre-order ACCELERANT.