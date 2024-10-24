As I Lay Dying somehow mounted a comeback after their vocalist went to jail for hiring a hitman to kill his estranged wife, but the wheels appear to be falling off once again for the metalcore outfit.

In under a week, three members of As I Lay Dying have announced their departure from the group, citing "personal morals" and "health and integrity." A tour manager has also stopped working with the band, leading the apparent cancellation of an imminent European trek.

Today, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce — both of whom joined As I Lay Dying in 2022 — announced their respective exits. Both were formerly members of Boston metalcore unit Unearth.

Guitarist Susi wrote, "I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends. Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band."

Noting that his touring and session schedule is "now actively open," drummer Pierce wrote, "This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity."

Bassist Ryan Neff announced his departure from the band last week (October 19), writing on Instagram that he made his choice "after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I've made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support."

Days later, on October 23, tour manager Alex Kendrick shared in now-deleted posts that he had stopped working with the band. He wrote, "I do not wish to be asked questions nor will I answer any. I've made life long memories that will never be forgotten but my chapter of the book has completed."

Kendrick would add that he and frontman Tim Lambesis "are still in a positive relationship there's just no work so I'm removed from the situation professionally." While the band has yet to announce the tour's cancellation, European promoters and venues which were due to host them have begun announcing that dates will not happen.

As I Lay Dying's two remaining members are Lambesis and guitarist-vocalist Phil Sgrosso. The band has yet to comment on the lineup changes ahead of new album Through Storms Ahead arriving on November 15.