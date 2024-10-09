Nearly a decade since the show first premiered, Stranger Things Season 5 is on the way — the kids are now approximately in their mid-40s, probably? — but if that's not enough for you, we've got good news.

The Stranger Things musical, an off-Broadway parody called Stranger Sings!, is coming to Toronto this winter. The comedic stage show was created by Tony-nominated NYC-based producer Jonathan Hogue, who is also credited as the main writer of the production's book, lyrics and music.

Back in 2022, the show took home the Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Choreography awards at the BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Theater Awards, and it spun off into productions in the UK, Brazil and Spain.

This past summer a production was staged in Oshawa, with performances running for two weeks at the Regent Theater. Now, it's coming to Toronto, with audition submissions for the roles of Dustin and Lucas (along with understudy positions) currently available to the public and officially closing on October 14.

The Toronto cast will start performances on January 28, 2025, and will run till April 26, with shows expected to run on a weekly basis from Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will also include a 1:30 p.m. show.

The official cast and creative team behind the Toronto production will officially be announced on October 31. You can grab tickets here.