Toronto garage rockers the Get Alongs have curated their own festival to bring together friends they've met on their path. The inaugural Get-Along Fest will find itself at 225 Geary Avenue on Saturday (July 27) from noon until late.

The band themselves lead the lineup, and they've also enlisted Meteor Heist, Paste, Josh Pryce, Last Waltzon and Days on Parade. Grumpy Truck, Turtle Johnny, Wizards of Osgoode and Auroras Reef will also make appearances.

"Get-Along Fest is an all-day rock extravaganza," the band tell Exclaim! "Boasting an array of artists the Get Alongs have had the pleasure of meeting while gigging over the past years. A celebration of rockin' tunes, sweet grooves, good ole fun and most importantly, getting along!"

Tickets for Get-Along Fest will be available for $10 at the door. More information can be found on the Get Alongs' website.