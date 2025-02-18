There was so much good music released in 2005, and those of us old enough to remember it are now reaping the rewards of sticking around. Case in point, the Fray are celebrating 20 years of How to Save a Life with a massive anniversary tour this year.
Dates all over the US and Europe dot their itinerary from March until November, with a pair of Canadian dates taking place this summer: Trois-Rivieres' FestiVoix de Trois-Rivieres on July 6 and Toronto's History on August 7. Select dates will see support from the Strike and/or Landon Barker.
"We wrote songs in our parents' basements and our grandpa's barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later," vocalist Joe King said in a release. "It's an incredible honour to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary on tour this summer. We can't wait to perform these songs and share their stories with you. Come sing with us — we'll see you soon!"
An artist presale begins tomorrow (February 19) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales running up until the general on-sale on February 21, beginning at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule below.
The Fray 2025 Tour Dates:
03/15 Chandler, AZ - Ostrich Festival
04/17 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
04/18 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
04/19 Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live Bristol
04/24 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
04/25 Richmond, VA - The National
04/26 Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino
05/09 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
05/10 Columbia, MO - Blue Note
05/16 Las Vegas, NV - Bel-Aire Backyard
05/18 San Diego, CA - Wonderfront
05/23 Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
05/24 Decatur, IL - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre
06/27 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
06/28 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
07/06 Trois-Rivieres, QC - FestiVoix de Trois-Rivieres
07/25 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *
07/26 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre *
07/27 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *
07/29 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *
07/30 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *
08/01 Washington, D.C. - Anthem *
08/02 Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore *
08/03 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *
08/05 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
08/07 Toronto, ON - History *
08/08 Detroit, MI - Fillmore *
08/09 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *
08/12 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *
08/14 Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins *
08/15 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *
08/16 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore *
08/19 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *
08/20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *
08/22 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *^
08/23 Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern *^
09/26 Ocean City, MD - Ocean's Calling Festival *
11/01 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
11/02 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
11/04 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
11/05 Oslo, Norway - Union Scene
11/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
11/08 Hamburg, Germany - Docks
11/10 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
11/11 Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
11/13 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
11/15 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio
11/17 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11/18 London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
11/21 Belfast, Northern Ireland - The Telegraph Building
11/22 Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia
* with the Strike
^ with Landon Barker