There was so much good music released in 2005, and those of us old enough to remember it are now reaping the rewards of sticking around. Case in point, the Fray are celebrating 20 years of How to Save a Life with a massive anniversary tour this year.

Dates all over the US and Europe dot their itinerary from March until November, with a pair of Canadian dates taking place this summer: Trois-Rivieres' FestiVoix de Trois-Rivieres on July 6 and Toronto's History on August 7. Select dates will see support from the Strike and/or Landon Barker.

"We wrote songs in our parents' basements and our grandpa's barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later," vocalist Joe King said in a release. "It's an incredible honour to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary on tour this summer. We can't wait to perform these songs and share their stories with you. Come sing with us — we'll see you soon!"

An artist presale begins tomorrow (February 19) at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales running up until the general on-sale on February 21, beginning at 10 a.m. local. See the schedule below.

The Fray 2025 Tour Dates:

03/15 Chandler, AZ - Ostrich Festival

04/17 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

04/18 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

04/19 Bristol, VA - Hard Rock Live Bristol

04/24 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

04/25 Richmond, VA - The National

04/26 Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino

05/09 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

05/10 Columbia, MO - Blue Note

05/16 Las Vegas, NV - Bel-Aire Backyard

05/18 San Diego, CA - Wonderfront

05/23 Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

05/24 Decatur, IL - Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre

06/27 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

06/28 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

07/06 Trois-Rivieres, QC - FestiVoix de Trois-Rivieres

07/25 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *

07/26 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theatre *

07/27 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

07/29 Orlando, FL - House of Blues *

07/30 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

08/01 Washington, D.C. - Anthem *

08/02 Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore *

08/03 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/05 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

08/07 Toronto, ON - History *

08/08 Detroit, MI - Fillmore *

08/09 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

08/12 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

08/14 Indianapolis, IN - Rock the Ruins *

08/15 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre *

08/16 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore *

08/19 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre *

08/20 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom *

08/22 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater *^

08/23 Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern *^

09/26 Ocean City, MD - Ocean's Calling Festival *

11/01 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

11/02 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

11/04 Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

11/05 Oslo, Norway - Union Scene

11/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

11/08 Hamburg, Germany - Docks

11/10 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

11/11 Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

11/13 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

11/15 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 TV Studio

11/17 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

11/18 London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

11/21 Belfast, Northern Ireland - The Telegraph Building

11/22 Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia

* with the Strike

^ with Landon Barker