Tems Maps Out 2024 World Tour

Fresh off of announcing her debut album Born in the Wild, Tems has revealed plans for a world tour behind the project. Her time in North America later this year will include a trio of Canadian concerts in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

The Afrobeats/R&B artist will hit the road starting next month in the UK and Europe. She'll begin the North American leg on August 22 in Miami, FL, making her first venture into Canada the following month to perform at Toronto's History on September 7. Shortly thereafter, Tems has a Montreal show at L'Olympia on September 11, and makes her final Canadians top on September 22 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

After wrapping the North American dates back in the US with a Los Angeles concert on October 1, the performer will head down under for a trio of Australian dates in November. Ticket presales begin on May 14 at 10 a.m. local time ahead of going on sale to the general public next Friday (May 17). See the full itinerary below.

Tems 2024 Tour Dates:

06/12 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

06/15 Paris, France - L'Olympia

07/04 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

07/08 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

07/10 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

07/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

07/16 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux

08/22 Miami, FL - The Fillmore

08/24 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Cafe

08/26 Dallas, TX - Gilley's South Side Ballroom

08/28 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

08/30 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

09/01 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/03 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

09/05 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

09/07 Toronto, ON - History

09/11 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

09/13 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

09/15 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/17 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

09/22 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 Seattle, WA - Showbox

09/27 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

09/29 Las Vegas, NV - The Theatre at Virgin Hotels

10/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

11/09 Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

11/12 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall

11/15 Sydney, Australia - The Hordern Pavilion