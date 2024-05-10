Tems Maps Out 2024 World Tour

Fresh off of announcing her debut album Born in the Wild, Tems has revealed plans for a world tour behind the project. Her time in North America later this year will include a trio of Canadian concerts in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
The Afrobeats/R&B artist will hit the road starting next month in the UK and Europe. She'll begin the North American leg on August 22 in Miami, FL, making her first venture into Canada the following month to perform at Toronto's History on September 7. Shortly thereafter, Tems has a Montreal show at L'Olympia on September 11, and makes her final Canadians top on September 22 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre.
After wrapping the North American dates back in the US with a Los Angeles concert on October 1, the performer will head down under for a trio of Australian dates in November. Ticket presales begin on May 14 at 10 a.m. local time ahead of going on sale to the general public next Friday (May 17). See the full itinerary below.
Tems 2024 Tour Dates:
06/12 London, UK - Eventim Apollo
06/15 Paris, France - L'Olympia
07/04 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
07/08 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
07/10 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
07/12 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
07/16 Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux
08/22 Miami, FL - The Fillmore
08/24 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Cafe
08/26 Dallas, TX - Gilley's South Side Ballroom
08/28 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
08/30 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
09/01 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/03 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
09/05 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
09/07 Toronto, ON - History
09/11 Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
09/13 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
09/15 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
09/22 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 Seattle, WA - Showbox
09/27 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
09/29 Las Vegas, NV - The Theatre at Virgin Hotels
10/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
11/09 Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena
11/12 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
11/15 Sydney, Australia - The Hordern Pavilion