Getting tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is certainly a feat. With botched Ticketmaster presales and sky-high secondary market prices, many fans have inevitably been left out of witnessing the pop star's career-spanning spectacle in person — hence the Eras Tour concert film — which has led to a trend known as "Tay-gating," with thousands of ticket-less Swifties gathering outside the venues to listen in. At one of Swift's Munich shows in July, an estimated 45,000 fans congregated outside of Olympiastadon while she performed.

In light of last week's foiled terror plot targeting her since-cancelled Vienna performances, however, London's Wembley Stadium has issued a statement letting fans without tickets know that they are not welcome to gather outside the arena during the singer-songwriter's five-night stint there this week.

"To support with the safe entry and exit of everyone within the stadium, no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium," the venue wrote in an update to its official Eras Tour event page. "Non ticket holders will be moved on." Wembley also added to their Frequently Asked Questions section, reiterating that "Anyone without a ticket should not travel to Wembley Stadium" and "Anyone hanging around outside the stadium will be moved on by security."

The same guidelines applied when she performed her initial run of London shows earlier this summer, but it appears as though the rule will be more strictly enforced in an increased security protocol given the events in Vienna. The main suspect, a 19-year-old, confessed to police that he had planned to "kill as many people as possible" outside of Ernst Happel Stadium with knives and/or explosives, which authorities found in his possession.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said last week, "We're going to carry on, working closely with police [and] ensuring that the Taylor Swift concerts can take place in London safely." He added that the city has "a huge amount of experience in policing these events" and "many lessons were learned after the awful Manchester Arena attack," referring to the suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 that killed 22 people.