Veteran Canadian songwriter Tariq relaunched his solo career recently with a new single and a fresh backing band (including past members of Said the Whale and the Belle Game). Now, he's detailed his new EP and shared the opening track, "Architect's Studio."

The three-song Scroll Before You Sleep is out January 24 via Tiny Kingdom. "It's less of a command or a suggestion, more of a warning," Tariq said in a statement about the EP title. "Keep scrolling, see what happens. Our phone addiction keeps us up at night. It's impossible to relinquish our devices and when we finally do, they sit beside us on the nightstand, buzzing, alerting, demanding to be looked at and engaged with. When they finally shut up, they start doing their most unsettling activity of all, listening. They eavesdrop on our desires, hunger, fears, our tastes in music, fashion, and lovers. They make decisions about our lives and then at night, they sell it all back to us in ads and subscriptions and as we scroll, we pay. We pay and we rarely sleep."

Below, check out "Architect's Studio."



Scroll Before You Sleep:

1. Architect's Studio

2. The Ballad of You and Me

3. Migration Song