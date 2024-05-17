Styx Unveil Terry Gowan as New Bassist

In March, there was something of a bassist exodus going on in rock music: Pixies, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and Styx all announced that they had parted ways with their respective purveyors of low-end frequencies. Ahead of a run of headlining dates on Canada's East Coast and in Quebec over the course of the next week — before they hit the road with Foreigner for their North American co-headliner in June — Styx have now announced their new bassist.

Ricky Phillips, who played in the classic rock band for over 20 years, will be replaced by Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist Terry Gowan, the brother of Styx's Scottish-Canadian vocalist-keyboardist Lawrence Gowan, who has contributed to the current Styx frontman's self-titled project, Gowan, for many years.

"It is within an honour [siq] and somewhere beyond a dream come true to be joining JY, Tommy [Shaw], Chuck [Panozzo], Will [Evankovich], and my brother Lawrence — and to be reacquainted with decade-long Gowan bandmate Todd [Sucherman] — in taking on the mantle as the new bassist of the legendary Styx. Here's to many years ahead on the Styx adventure!"



Lawrence added, "I'm very pleased and proud to have my brother, Terry, join Styx. Terry played on four of my six solo Gowan albums. He's on records that include some of the world's most renowned musicians: Tony Levin, Jerry Marotta, Jon Anderson, and Alex Lifeson, as well as touring with Gowan from 1985 to 1990 and again [from] 2010 to this year of 2024. It's really great to have him aboard!"

Styx 2024 Tour Dates:

05/17 Moncton, MB - Casino New Brunswick

05/18 Summerside, PE - Consolidated Credit Union Place

05/19 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

05//21 Laval, QC - Bell Place

05/22 Trois-Rivieres, QC - Cogeco Amphitheatre

05/24 Alma, QC - Alma Multisports Centre

05/25 Quebec City, QC - Agora