Fresh off the release of their new album Cowards, Squid have announced that they'll be extending their touring tentacles into North America this spring. The stint on the road is slated to include a single Canadian show in Toronto come May.

After the band make the rounds in their native UK and Europe, they'll venture overseas starting April 30 in Portland, OR. The lone concert they have scheduled in Canada happens near the end of this leg of the tour, with Squid hitting the Opera House in Toronto on May 17 — presented by Exclaim! From there, they band will finish things up stateside on May 23 in Brooklyn, NY.

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, and more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Squid 2025 Tour Dates:

04/30 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

05/01 Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/03 San Jose, CA - The Ritz

05/04 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

05/06 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

05/07 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

05/09 Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/10 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

05/11 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

05/13 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

05/14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

05/16 Detroit, MI - El Club

05/17 Toronto, ON - The Opera House

05/19 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

05/20 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

05/21 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

05/23 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw