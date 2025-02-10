Fresh off the release of their new album Cowards, Squid have announced that they'll be extending their touring tentacles into North America this spring. The stint on the road is slated to include a single Canadian show in Toronto come May.
After the band make the rounds in their native UK and Europe, they'll venture overseas starting April 30 in Portland, OR. The lone concert they have scheduled in Canada happens near the end of this leg of the tour, with Squid hitting the Opera House in Toronto on May 17 — presented by Exclaim! From there, they band will finish things up stateside on May 23 in Brooklyn, NY.
Tickets go on sale Friday (February 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, and more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Squid 2025 Tour Dates:
04/30 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
05/01 Seattle, WA - Neumos
05/03 San Jose, CA - The Ritz
05/04 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
05/06 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
05/07 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
05/09 Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
05/10 Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
05/11 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
05/13 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
05/14 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
05/16 Detroit, MI - El Club
05/17 Toronto, ON - The Opera House
05/19 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
05/20 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
05/21 Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
05/23 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw