Reunited alt-rockers Soul Coughing have been playing with their original lineup lately, and now they've extended their schedule into 2025 and announced a live album.

The group's spring 2025 tour includes a bunch of US dates plus a lone Canadian date: April 24 at Toronto's History.

For a taste of what they sound like live, Soul Coughing have announced their first-ever live album. Simply titled LIVE 2024, it's due out April 4 and is available to pre-order here.

See the band's live schedule below. A presale begins on Wednesday (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (December 13), also at 10 a.m.

Soul Coughing 2025 Tour Dates:

04/09 Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Café

04/10 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

04/11 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

04/12 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

04/13 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

04/15 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's

04/16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

04/18 Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

04/19 Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

04/22 Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theater

04/23 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

04/24 Toronto, ON - History

04/25 Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

04/26 Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre