One of the weightiest losses the music world felt in 2023 was Sinéad O'Connor, who was found unresponsive at her London home in July and pronounced dead at the scene. A local coroner's office has now ruled that the Irish songwriter and advocate died of natural causes, The New York Times reports.

UPDATE (7/29, 9:34 a.m. ET): On the first anniversary of her passing, further details about O'Connor's cause of death. The Irish Independent now reports that the artist died from chronic pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, according to her death certificate.



Shortly after O'Connor was found dead at age 56, it was announced that an autopsy of the body would be conducted. Today, the coroner has released a brief statement with the results, writing, "Ms. O'Connor died of natural causes." The coroner added that they had "therefore ceased their involvement in her death."



Tributes to the artist's legacy poured in after her death, with the worst person you know (Morrissey) making the unfortunately good point that the media were praising O'Connor now "only because it's too late." Still, the likes of Tori Amos, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters, and boygenius shared some beautiful musical dedications.