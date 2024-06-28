Sick of It All Cancel Tour in Light of Lou Koller's Cancer Diagnosis

Lou Koller — frontman for New York hardcore authorities Sick of It All — has revealed that he's been diagnosed with cancer, and the band has subsequently cancelled their European tour plans for the summer.

The musician addressed the tour cancellation in a video posted to Instagram today. "[Doctors] found a tumour in my esophagus that goes into my stomach, and I'll have to be getting treatment all summer — and of course, with full support of the band," he explained. "As soon as they heard it, they were like, 'Forget the tour. Just get healthy.' We're not happy about it, seriously, but they're all behind me staying home and us staying home."

Sick of It All were due to kick off their itinerary of live shows on July 4 in the Czech Republic, having scheduled dates across the continent for the month to follow.

Koller apologized to the band's fans, crew, and promoters, adding, "I'll hopefully beat this thing and see you at the end of the summer. Or maybe the winter."

Watch the Instagram video announcement below, where you can send Koller your support.