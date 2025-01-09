serpentwithfeet — the project of Brooklyn, NY's Josiah Wise — hasn't loosened his clasp on last year's GRIP, announcing a follow-up collection led by the new single "WRITHING IN THE WIND."

GRIP SEQUEL can be expected February 28 via Secretly Canadian, and it's set to feature six brand new songs, as well as reworks of three of the tracks from the 2024 full-length: "Damn Gloves," "Spades" and "Lucky Me."

"I had more to say," serpentwithfeet explained in a press release. "I had more questions about intimacy and this was a fun way to explore."

He further described "WRITHING IN THE WIND" as "the sound of a lover begging. He knows he messed up but desperately wants a second chance." The fluttery piano-led song arrives alongside a self-directed music video, which you can check out below, along with the GRIP SEQUEL tracklist details.



GRIP SEQUEL:

1. BEG QUIETLY

2. PILLOW TALK

3. CHAPTER & VERS

4. SEAGULL (feat. Ben Reilly)

5. WRITHING IN THE WIND

6. WANDERER

7. LUCKY ME (STRINGS) [feat. Yuli]

8. SPADES REMIX (feat. Ogi & Destin Conrad)

9. DAMN GLOVES BAILE FUNK REMIX (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Th41 & Azzy)

Pre-order GRIP SEQUEL.