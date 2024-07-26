System of a Down's Serj Tankian has been busy — back in May he released his memoir, Down with the System, and he recently spent some time talking shit about Imagine Dragons.

He's also been rolling out FOUNDATIONS, an EP (arriving September 27, cover art seen above) that features new recordings of previously unreleased songs from across his career. In May, he dropped "A.F. Day," and today, he returns with "Justice Will Shine On," which comes attached to a video from Ara Soudjian and Todd Harapiak.

Check it out below.