Renowned for his contributions to Punjabi songs and films, Indian singer-songwriter, actor and poet Satinder Sartaaj has announced a Canadian leg of his Sphere of Eminence Tour, set to take place next March and April. The stint in Canada will bring him to six Cities across five provinces.

Sartaaj will kick off the Canadian dates on March 23 in Calgary, with an Edmonton concert to follow on March 28. From there, he'll make only single-show stops in the provinces of Saskatchewan (Regina on March 30), Ontario (Toronto on April 6), British Columbia (Vancouver on April 11) and Manitoba (Winnipeg on April 17).

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local, following presales which begin tomorrow (December 10).

Satinder Sartaaj 2025 Tour Dates:

03/23 Calgary, AB - Winsport Arena

03/28 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre

03/30 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

04/06 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

04/11 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

04/17 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre