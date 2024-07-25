I first listened to Rosie Tucker's new album, UTOPIA NOW!, pretty much right after we submitted titles for our Best 25 Albums of 2024 So Far list, and my first thought was that it immediately would've made my pitches. All that's to say: it's definitely worth your time, and it is still very much a year-end list contender for me.

The Los Angeles singer-songwriter has now announced a fall North American tour behind the LP, which will bring them to Canada for shows in Montreal and Toronto. The run kicks off on September 17 in Oklahoma City.

Tucker ventures to Canada to cap off the month, performing at Montreal's Cabaret Foufs on September 30. Before heading back to the US, they'll also perform at the Baby G in Toronto on October 1. Currently, things are scheduled to wrap up on October 10 in Boise, ID.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (July 26) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below.

Rosie Tucker 2024 Tour Dates:

09/17 Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

09/18 Kansas City, MO - Farewell

09/20 Champaign-Urbana, IL - Pygmalion

09/21 Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

09/22 Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

09/24 Raleigh, NC - Kings

09/27 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

09/28 Burlington, VT - Radio Bean

09/30 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs

10/01 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

10/04 Madison, WI - University of Wisconsin - Madison

10/05 Minneapolis, MN - Underground Music Venue

10/08 Boseman, MT - Labor Temple

10/10 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club