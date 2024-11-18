Amid his ongoing battle with the potholes in Essex, Rod Stewart has announced that he'll be reuniting with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick for a North American tour in 2025. After thrilling audiences in Europe and Asia, the One Last Time Tour will visit this continent — including Canada for a single concert in Toronto — next year.
The trek kicks on March 7 in Austin, TX, ahead of taking a breather up until the month of June, when Stewart will pick things back up with a pair of shows in Lake Tahoe, NV, and Paso Robles, CA.
It's not until July that things really heat up, though; then, he and Cheap Trick will embark on their lone venture into Canada to perform at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 22. The rest of the dates will be completed stateside, and are currently slated to wrap up on August 15 in St. Louis, MO.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 22), with various presales starting tomorrow (November 19) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.
Rod Stewart 2025 Tour Dates:
03/07 Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
06/14 Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harveys ^
06/15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp ^
07/08 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
07/11 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
07/12 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
07/15 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/19 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/22 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
07/25 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^
07/26 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
07/29 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/01 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/02 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
08/05 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
08/08 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/09 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08/12 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/14 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
08/15 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
^ without Cheap Trick