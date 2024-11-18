Amid his ongoing battle with the potholes in Essex, Rod Stewart has announced that he'll be reuniting with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick for a North American tour in 2025. After thrilling audiences in Europe and Asia, the One Last Time Tour will visit this continent — including Canada for a single concert in Toronto — next year.

The trek kicks on March 7 in Austin, TX, ahead of taking a breather up until the month of June, when Stewart will pick things back up with a pair of shows in Lake Tahoe, NV, and Paso Robles, CA.

It's not until July that things really heat up, though; then, he and Cheap Trick will embark on their lone venture into Canada to perform at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on July 22. The rest of the dates will be completed stateside, and are currently slated to wrap up on August 15 in St. Louis, MO.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (November 22), with various presales starting tomorrow (November 19) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full itinerary below.

Rod Stewart 2025 Tour Dates:

03/07 Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

06/14 Lake Tahoe, NV - Outdoor Arena at Harveys ^

06/15 Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amp ^

07/08 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

07/11 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

07/12 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

07/15 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/19 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/22 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/25 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

07/26 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07/29 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/01 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/02 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

08/05 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

08/08 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/09 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08/12 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/14 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

08/15 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

^ without Cheap Trick