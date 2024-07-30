New York-based purveyors of punchy indie rock with uncanny themes Pom Pom Squad have announced their third studio album, previewed today by new single "Spinning."

Taking its title from the classic horror movie trope, Mirror Starts Moving Without Me arrives October 25 via City Slang. It follows the band's celebrated 2021 album, Death of a Cheerleader, and was co-produced by bandleader Mia Berrin and Cody Fitzgerald.

"I had spent the last couple of years tinkering in Logic, writing intuitively and trying not to think about genre," Berrin said in a press release. "My mom raised me on new wave, Sade, and Prince, and my dad introduced me to hip-hop. For this record, I listened to a lot of FKA twigs and Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE. Across it all, I just learned to find emotionality, to create a space that felt honest."

Mirror Starts Moving Without Me includes last month's single, "Downhill," as well as the teeth-gnashing latest cut "Spinning." Berrin added of the vulnerable track, "The song represents a moment when I was learning to cope with painful memories of the past and how they've shaped my future. In accepting them, I've been able to find more freedom and forgiveness within myself."

Watch the "Spinning" music video — co-directed by Berrin and Benjamin Lieber — below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details.



Mirror Starts Moving Without Me:

1. Downhill

2. Spinning

3. Street Fighter

4. Everybody's Moving On

5. Villain

6. Running From Myself

7. Messages

8. Montauk

9. Doll Song

10. Tarot Interlude

11. The Tower

