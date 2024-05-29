Pile Schedule Fall North American Tour

Pile kicked off the year by releasing the Hot Air Balloon EP — a follow-up to their 2023 album, All Fiction. Upon that five-song collection's release in January, the Boston, MA-based trio revealed that they would be "home from tour for a while," but they're planning on getting back on the road this fall with Oceanator this fall. Their schedule includes a solitary excursion to Canada to perform in Toronto come September.

The tour is set to begin on September 16 in Buffalo, NY. Swiftly thereafter, Pile cross the border to play Toronto's Monarch Tavern on September 17, before crossing back over into the US to complete the remainder of their shows. The run is currently scheduled to end on October 4 in Troy, NY.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday (May 31). Find the band's itinerary in full below.

Pile 2024 Tour Dates:

09/16 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

09/17 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

09/18 Detroit, MI - Lager House

09/19 Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

09/20 Chicago, IL - Subterranean

09/21 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

09/22 Indianapolis, IN - Healer

09/23 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

09/24 Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

09/25 Nashville, TN - Cannery Row Nashville

09/26 Chattanooga, TN - The Boneyard

09/28 Pittsburgh, PA - Bottlerocket Social Hall

10/01 Lancaster, PA - West Art

10/02 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

10/04 Troy, NY - No Fun