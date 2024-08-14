There's a juxtaposing icy composure and warm vulnerability coursing through Okay Kaya's discography. Much of it comes in the form of dry humour — a subtle but convincing coping mechanism. This soothes on "Check Your Face" as the artist born Kaya Wilkins aims to be one with prudence.

Evoking the Clive James quote "A sense of humour is just common sense, dancing," Wilkins frolics around her anxieties. This feathered disco brings the same sultry speak-singing as the fellow models-turned-vocalists of Saâda Bonaire, as well as their sticky chants. "Common sense I wanna dance with you / Come on, said I wanna dance with you" acts as part of a defacto chorus, delivered passively. Wilkins's nervous energy is quelled not by her thought pattern, but by knowing there's a path to straightforwardness.

(Portal Core)