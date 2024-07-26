Navy Blue has returned with a new album. The American polymath will share Memoirs in Armour on August 2 via his Freedom Sounds imprint.
Following last year's Def Jam debut, the Exclaim! Staff Pick-certified Ways of Knowing, the 10-song Memoirs in Armour is previewed today by "Low Threshold," a meditative song produced by Child Actor that is built around a lilting piano figure.
"Low Threshold" comes accompanied by a music video directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, juxtaposing Navy Blue's performance with black-and-white photography.
Memoirs in Armour also features production from Budgie, Chuck Strangers, Nicholas Craven and Navy Blue himself.
Memoirs in Armour:
1. Take Heed
2. Boulder
3. Low Threshold
4. Slow
5. Basis
6. Running Sand
7. Red Roses
8. Time Slips
9. Say the Word
10. La Noche