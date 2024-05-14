NAV Pays Homage to His Hometown on Upcoming Album 'On My Way 2 Rexdale'

NAV is tapping back into his roots for his upcoming eighth studio LP On My Way 2 Rexdale, which is due out this summer via the Weeknd's XO Records.

The Rexdale-born rapper-producer last dropped an album in 2022 with a star-studded crew, including Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, Gunna, Bryson Tiller and fellow Toronto native RealestK, who featured on Demons Protected by Angels.

He teamed up with Complex today to share a cinematic trailer — directed by Evan Larsen — announcing the project. The minute-long video includes Future saying the project's name, and clips of the Toronto skyline and NAV in what appears to be his family home.

NAV previewed new music and teased the possibility of an upcoming project at his Coachella set last month.

Check out the On My Way 2 Rexdale trailer below as we await further details on the release date and tracklist.