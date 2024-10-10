Who knew that Canada Post was so tapped into the music scene? Having recently commemorated Elisapie and Sarah McLachlan with their own stamps, iconic TV stations MuchMusic and MusiquePlus will also be getting stamps.

UPDATE (10/10, 9:10 a.m. ET): Canada Post has now unveiled the stamps for MuchMusic and MusiquePlus. See them below.

The stamps will be launched with celebrations at the stations' former headquarters, in Toronto and Montreal, respectively. According to a press release, "There will be opportunities to chat with prominent legacy and current VJs and see the newest Canada Post stamps wrapped on an iconic Canada Post delivery truck."

The Toronto celebration at 299 Queen Street West will start at 10 a.m., while the Montreal launch at 201 Sainte-Catherine Street East will start at 9 a.m.

MuchMusic has been getting a lot of nostalgic attention lately, including last year's documentary 299 Queen Street West.