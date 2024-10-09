As we know, surviving as a small independent venue these days is almost impossible. Especially in the wake of La Tulipe's closing, the city of Montreal is holding its concert halls near and dear — which makes it all the more fitting to celebrate 10 years of Bar le Ritz PDB operating in the Mile End neighbourhood with an anniversary party.

On October 19, PRIORS, Ribbon Skirt (f.k.a. Love Language) and Laura Krieg will take the stage at the Jean-Talon Street bar, with a DJ set from Fleur destined to keep the festivities going after the performances.

The 18-plus event is brought to you by Montreal's self-proclaimed "foremost no bullshit concert promoter," Blue Skies Turn Black. Doors are at 8 p.m. ET, with the show scheduled to get underway at 9. Tickets are on sale now.