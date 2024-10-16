ML Buch has shared a new piano piece called "getting to know each other," part of a section1 solo piano compilation arriving on November 22.

Buch describes the piece as "a dialogue between different piano elements and deals with both the euphoric and confusing awkwardness of getting to know someone new."

She goes on:

The piece starts with a call n response between a very simple riff played on a grand piano and a melody answering both in pitch and completely out of tune. It's been fun playing a very expensive newly tuned grand piano and also layering 5 upright pianos each in its own very bad shape. The riff transitions into an ostinato and another piano enters and tries to learn that ostinato — sines played with an EBow on the piano strings flow on top. Looking back I guess I treated the piano more like a guitar and tried to mess a little with that clean and precise sounding instrument.

The track follows Buch's indelible 2023 album Suntub, as well as a recent collaboration with Danish-Chilean composer Molina called "Organs." Check out "getting to know each other" below.