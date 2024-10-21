Mk.gee Makes the Guitar Sound New Again on "ROCKMAN"

Exclaim! Staff Picks

BY Alex HudsonPublished Oct 21, 2024

It's been about 70 years since electric guitar became the dominant instrument of popular music — a role it held for many generations, until it finally took a backseat in the past decade or two. This is to say that the fretboard has been very thoroughly explored, and it's hard to make six strings sound like a revelation; a truly fresh sound, like ML Buch's Suntub, only comes around occasionally.

Mk.gee is that kind of a player. Apparently using a Tascam cassette four-track as a preamp, along with a set of seven-string guitar strings (omitting the high E) to Mk.gyver what is essentially a short-string baritone guitar, he's created a guitar sound that is based in familiar blues rock licks, yet uniquely wobbly, synthetic, psychedelic and alien. His new single, "ROCKMAN," may be rooted in classic R&B, but the fretwork only sounds like Mk.gee.

(R&R)
MusicReviewsPop and RockStaff PicksAlex's Staff Picks

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage