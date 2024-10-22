On the back of their first new album in nine years, Born Horses, Buffalo, NY-formed indie rock outfit Mercury Rev have announced an extensive itinerary of North American, UK and European tour dates for 2025 — including three Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.
Their plans for the road next year kick off in Canada with a performance at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on February 24. From there, the band will play another handful of North American shows stateside before heading overseas around mid-March.
Mercury Rev return to this continent for the month of April, including their other two Canadian stops of the tour at Montreal's Outremont Theatre (April 18) and Toronto's Longboat Hall (April 19). The tour is currently slated to wrap up on April 22 in Chicago, IL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (October 25), following presales for select cities. Check out the full list of dates below.
Mercury Rev 2025 Tour Dates:
02/24 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
02/25 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
02/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
02/28 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
03/01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
03/02 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
03/04 San Diego, CA - Casbah
03/13 Liverpool, UK - Content
03/14 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall
03/15 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
03/17 Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms
03/18 London, UK - EartH
03/19 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
03/21 Cologne, Germany - Artheater
03/22 Seraing, Belgium - OM
03/23 Kortrijk, Belgium - Wilde Westen
04/12 Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust
04/13 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis
04/15 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
04/17 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
04/18 Montreal, QC - Outremont Theatre
04/19 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
04/22 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle