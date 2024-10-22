On the back of their first new album in nine years, Born Horses, Buffalo, NY-formed indie rock outfit Mercury Rev have announced an extensive itinerary of North American, UK and European tour dates for 2025 — including three Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

Their plans for the road next year kick off in Canada with a performance at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on February 24. From there, the band will play another handful of North American shows stateside before heading overseas around mid-March.

Mercury Rev return to this continent for the month of April, including their other two Canadian stops of the tour at Montreal's Outremont Theatre (April 18) and Toronto's Longboat Hall (April 19). The tour is currently slated to wrap up on April 22 in Chicago, IL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (October 25), following presales for select cities. Check out the full list of dates below.

Mercury Rev 2025 Tour Dates:

02/24 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

02/25 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

02/26 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

02/28 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

03/01 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

03/02 Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

03/04 San Diego, CA - Casbah

03/13 Liverpool, UK - Content

03/14 Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

03/15 Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

03/17 Portsmouth, UK - The Wedgewood Rooms

03/18 London, UK - EartH

03/19 London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

03/21 Cologne, Germany - Artheater

03/22 Seraing, Belgium - OM

03/23 Kortrijk, Belgium - Wilde Westen

04/12 Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust

04/13 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis

04/15 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

04/17 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

04/18 Montreal, QC - Outremont Theatre

04/19 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

04/22 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle