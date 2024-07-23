Men I Trust released their self-titled debut ten years ago today (July 23), and to celebrate, they're giving the record a limited-edition re-press.

The 250-copy run comes in yellow vinyl, and each copy will be signed by all three members of the band. Check it out on their website.

Within two hours of it being announced, pre-orders sold out, but the album is also available in black, in the Men I Trust / Headroom double cassette box, on CD and as a picture disc.

It's been a big week for Canadian 10th-anniversary reissues — Alvvays announced a re-press of their self-titled record yesterday (July 22).