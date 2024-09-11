Frankie Beverly, bandleader of Frankie Beverly and Maze — once dubbed "Black America's favourite band" by Ebony Magazine — has died. He was 77.

Beverly's family announced the news on social media this morning, writing, "Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way."

They continued, "This period for [sic] is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honour the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly," adding that the musician "lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better."

No cause of death has been reported at this time.

After humble beginnings singing gospel music as a schoolboy of a local Philadelphia church, Beverly went on to form a short-lived a cappella doo-wop group as a teenager, followed by (Frankie Beverly and) the Butlers, the first ensemble he recorded with. In 1967, they cut "If That's What You Wanted," which became a Northern soul standard.

The group relocated to California and renamed themselves Raw Soul, catching the attention of Marvin Gaye's sister-in-law. Gaye let them open some shows for him, and convinced Beverly to change the band's name to Maze.

Known for Beverly's smooth baritone and charismatic stage presence, Maze produced exuberant hits like "Joy and Pain," "We Are One," "I Wanna Thank You" and "Before I Let Go," which Beyoncé covered for her 2019 live album Homecoming. Beverly called it "one of the high points of my life."

Beverly and Maze embarked on a farewell tour earlier this year, playing their final show on July 6 in his hometown.