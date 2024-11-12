Machine Head brought the thunder on their Slaughter the Martøur tour earlier this year — and they're coming back for more in 2025 with special guests In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth. The new slate of dates includes Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Kelowna.
Kicking off on April 5 in Machine Head's hometown of Oakland, CA, the bands' first venture to Canada comes at the end of the month for appearances at Montreal's MTELUS (April 27) and Toronto's History (April 28).
After a handful more stateside dates, they'll finish off the tour back in Canada with gigs in Winnipeg (May 5), Calgary (May 7), Edmonton (May 8) and Kelowna (May 10).
Presales are ongoing, while tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) — the same day all four bands will team up to release a song called "These Scars Won't Define Us." According to Blabbermouth, each of the supporting acts provided vocals on the track, which is set to appear on Machine Head's forthcoming new album in April. See the tour itinerary in its entirety below.
Machine Head 2025 Tour Dates:
04/05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
04/07 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
04/09 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park
04/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
04/12 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
04/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
04/15 Denver, CO - The Fillmore
04/17 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
04/18 Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/19 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
04/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
04/22 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
04/23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
04/25 Reading, PA - Santander Arena
04/26 Boston, MA - House of Blues
04/27 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/28 Toronto, ON - History
04/30 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
05/02 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
05/03 Chicago, IL - Radius
05/04 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
05/05 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
05/07 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center
05/08 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
05/10 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place