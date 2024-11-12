Machine Head brought the thunder on their Slaughter the Martøur tour earlier this year — and they're coming back for more in 2025 with special guests In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth. The new slate of dates includes Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Kelowna.

Kicking off on April 5 in Machine Head's hometown of Oakland, CA, the bands' first venture to Canada comes at the end of the month for appearances at Montreal's MTELUS (April 27) and Toronto's History (April 28).

After a handful more stateside dates, they'll finish off the tour back in Canada with gigs in Winnipeg (May 5), Calgary (May 7), Edmonton (May 8) and Kelowna (May 10).

Presales are ongoing, while tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) — the same day all four bands will team up to release a song called "These Scars Won't Define Us." According to Blabbermouth, each of the supporting acts provided vocals on the track, which is set to appear on Machine Head's forthcoming new album in April. See the tour itinerary in its entirety below.

Machine Head 2025 Tour Dates:

04/05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

04/07 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

04/09 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

04/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

04/12 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

04/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

04/15 Denver, CO - The Fillmore

04/17 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

04/18 Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/19 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

04/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

04/22 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

04/23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

04/25 Reading, PA - Santander Arena

04/26 Boston, MA - House of Blues

04/27 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/28 Toronto, ON - History

04/30 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

05/02 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

05/03 Chicago, IL - Radius

05/04 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

05/05 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

05/07 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center

05/08 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

05/10 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place