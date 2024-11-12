Machine Head Tap In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Unearth for North American Tour

All four bands will also release a song together ahead of Canadian concerts in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Kelowna

Photo courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Nov 12, 2024

Machine Head brought the thunder on their Slaughter the Martøur tour earlier this year — and they're coming back for more in 2025 with special guests In Flames, Lacuna Coil and Unearth. The new slate of dates includes Canadian shows in Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Kelowna.

Kicking off on April 5 in Machine Head's hometown of Oakland, CA, the bands' first venture to Canada comes at the end of the month for appearances at Montreal's MTELUS (April 27) and Toronto's History (April 28).

After a handful more stateside dates, they'll finish off the tour back in Canada with gigs in Winnipeg (May 5), Calgary (May 7), Edmonton (May 8) and Kelowna (May 10).

Presales are ongoing, while tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (November 15) — the same day all four bands will team up to release a song called "These Scars Won't Define Us." According to Blabbermouth, each of the supporting acts provided vocals on the track, which is set to appear on Machine Head's forthcoming new album in April. See the tour itinerary in its entirety below.

Machine Head 2025 Tour Dates:

04/05 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater 
04/07 Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren 
04/09 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park 
04/10 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern 
04/12 Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
04/13 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center 
04/15 Denver, CO - The Fillmore 
04/17 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre 
04/18 Houston, TX - House of Blues 
04/19 Dallas, TX - House of Blues 
04/21 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz 
04/22 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore 
04/23 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount 
04/25 Reading, PA - Santander Arena 
04/26 Boston, MA - House of Blues 
04/27 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/28 Toronto, ON - History 
04/30 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center 
05/02 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore 
05/03 Chicago, IL - Radius 
05/04 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore 
05/05 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre 
05/07 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center 
05/08 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall 
05/10 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place 

