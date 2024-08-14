Fresh off the release of Sugar Honey Iced Tea, Latto has announced her first-ever North American headlining tour for this fall with support from Mariah the Scientist and KARRAHBOOO. It includes a couple of Canadian stops in Toronto and Vancouver.
Kicking off October 25 in Tampa, FL, the Grammy-nominated rapper will bring the LP's Southern charm across the map. Latto makes her first venture into Canada on November 7 to perform at Toronto's History, returning later in the month for a concert at Vancouver's PNE Forum on November 26. From there, she'll wrap the dates on December 7 in Denver, CO.
Tickets go on sale Friday (August 16), following presales that get underway tomorrow (August 15) at 10 a.m. local. See the itinerary in its entirety below.
Latto 2024 Tour Dates:
10/25 Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
10/27 Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/28 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
10/29 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/31 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11/01 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/03 Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena*
11/04 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/07 Toronto, ON - History
11/11 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
11/12 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/15 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
11/16 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
11/17 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/25 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
11/26 Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum
11/29 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/01 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
12/04 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
12/05 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
12/07 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium