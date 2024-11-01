Norwegian heavies Kvelertak have announced the departure of founding guitarist Bjarte Lund Rolland.

News of Rolland's exit comes as Kvelertak begin a European tour. A statement from the band reads, "After five albums and countless concerts around the world, Bjarte and Kvelertak are now going their separate ways.

"The upcoming tour will proceed as planned, starting in Norway on October 31, 2024, and ending in Germany on February 28, 2025." The band also note that this tour will be "the last chance to experience Kvelertak live for the foreseeable future."

Kvelertak released their fifth studio album Endling in September 2023 via Rise Records.

"Bjarte's talent, riffs, songs and stage personality have been a central part of putting Kvelertak on the world map," the band continue. "We thank him for 5 albums and many great years on the road. Right now we don't know what the future holds. But the Krøterveg Te Helvete Tour continues with full force until what will be the last concert for the foreseeable future in Munich, February 28, 2025. We want to thank the fans for their support and look forward to seeing you on the road in the coming months!"

Read Kvelertak's complete statement below.