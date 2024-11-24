Pop star Khalid has come out as gay after being outed on Twitter/X.

After discussion about the singer's sexuality began to spread on the social media platform, Khalid shared an LGBTQ flag and wrote, "there yall go. next topic please lol."

He added, "I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let's get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain't nobodies business! But I am okay with me."

Since then, he has continued to respond to fans, saying that he wasn't ever hiding his sexuality, but rather, "It's just not any of your business."