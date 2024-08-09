After delivering a furiously sludgy set at Toronto's Prepare the Ground festival in June, KEN mode are bringing their fearless live show to the part of the country they call home for a few concerts this September in Regina, Lethbridge, Nelson, and their hometown of Winnipeg.

UPDATE (8/9): Making good on "more to come," KEN mode have announced more live performances for the month of October, including new Canadian shows in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto with Chicago's HIDE.

The band announced the shows on social media today, adding that there would be "more to come." They wrote, "Gotta make our way to BC & celebrate 25 years as a band!"

The short West Coast stint kicks off with a hometown gig at the Handsome Daughter on September 21. From there, KEN mode will play the Exchange in Regina (September 25) and Place Arcade Bar in Lethbridge (September 26) before capping things off (for now) with a set at Massif Fest in Nelson on September 27.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can find the full itinerary below.

KEN mode 2024 Tour Dates:

09/21 Winnipeg, MB - The Handsome Daughter

09/25 Regina, SK - The Exchange

09/26 Lethbridge, AB - Place Arcade Bar

09/27 Nelson, BC - Massif Fest

10/04 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

10/05 Chicago, IL - Reggies

10/06 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

10/07 Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

10/08 Washington, DC - Atlas Brew Works

10/10 Brooklyn, NY - TV Eye

10/11 Philadelphia, PA - Milk Boy

10/12 Cambridge, MA - Middle East

10/13 Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

10/14 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern

10/15 Toronto, ON - The Garrison

10/16 Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

10/17 Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle

10/18 Princeton, IL - Barrel Society