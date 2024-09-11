Jon Bon Jovi is being celebrated for saving a life after convincing a stranger not to jump from a bridge in Nashville.

Footage published by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Bon Jovi and an associate approaching a woman standing behind the railing of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville Tuesday night (September 10).

TMZ reports that the artist was on the bridge shooting a music video for "The People's House" from this year's Forever album.

The footage from the bridge shows Bon Jovi lean against the railing and engage the woman in conversation, soon helping her back onto the bridge safely.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night," police chief John Drake wrote on X. "Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

