Veteran singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced a 2025 tour, including a lone Canadian date at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.
The spring and summer jaunt will find Taylor and His All-Star Band crossing North America from May to July, playing a pile of US shows and appearing in Toronto on June 27. Taylor will be joined on the road by Tiny Habits.
See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time.
James Taylor 2025 Tour Dates:
05/05 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
05/07 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
05/08 Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
05/10 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell
05/11 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell
05/13 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
05/14 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
05/16 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
05/17 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley
05/19 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
05/21 Nampa, ID - Ford Amphitheater
05/23 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
05/25 Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery
05/26 Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery
06/13 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
06/14 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks
06/17 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center
06/19 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia
06/21 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*
06/23 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Amphitheater
06/24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
06/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
06/29 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
07/01 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion