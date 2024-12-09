James Taylor Books 2025 Tour

The artist in coming to Toronto on his North American outing

Photo: Jay Godwin / LBJ Foundation Photo

BY Alex HudsonPublished Dec 9, 2024

Veteran singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced a 2025 tour, including a lone Canadian date at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

The spring and summer jaunt will find Taylor and His All-Star Band crossing North America from May to July, playing a pile of US shows and appearing in Toronto on June 27. Taylor will be joined on the road by Tiny Habits.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

James Taylor 2025 Tour Dates:

05/05 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center 
05/07 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena 
05/08 Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater  
05/10 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell 
05/11 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell 
05/13 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl 
05/14 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl 
05/16 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater 
05/17 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley 
05/19 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre 
05/21 Nampa, ID - Ford Amphitheater 
05/23 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre 
05/25 Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery 
05/26 Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery 
06/13 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks 
06/14 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks 
06/17 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center 
06/19 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia 
06/21 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest* 
06/23 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Amphitheater 
06/24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center 
06/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage 
06/29 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC 
07/01 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion 

June 27, 2025

