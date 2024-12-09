Veteran singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced a 2025 tour, including a lone Canadian date at Toronto's Budweiser Stage.

The spring and summer jaunt will find Taylor and His All-Star Band crossing North America from May to July, playing a pile of US shows and appearing in Toronto on June 27. Taylor will be joined on the road by Tiny Habits.

See the schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (December 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

James Taylor 2025 Tour Dates:

05/05 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

05/07 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

05/08 Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

05/10 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell

05/11 San Diego, CA - Rady Shell

05/13 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

05/14 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

05/16 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

05/17 Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

05/19 Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

05/21 Nampa, ID - Ford Amphitheater

05/23 Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

05/25 Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery

05/26 Seattle, WA - Chateau St. Michelle Winery

06/13 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

06/14 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

06/17 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center

06/19 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia

06/21 Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

06/23 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Amphitheater

06/24 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

06/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

06/29 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

07/01 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion