Brooklyn shoegazers Hotline TNT have announced new North American tour dates with Disq for this fall, shared alongside an EP of remixes of some of the tracks from 2023's Cartwheel.

The Somersault EP arrives today via Third Man Records, and features reworks by They Are Gutting a Body of Water, DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ, Poisonfrog, Downstairs J and Car Culture.

"I had no idea what to expect when we sent the stems out to get the Cartwheel tracks remixed, and all five of these visions messed with my head," Hotline TNT frontperson Will Anderson said of the EP. "When the artists asked me what BPM the song was at or how much headroom to leave in the mix, I didn't know how to answer and probably gazed upon them with a one-thousand-yard stare as I recalled the horrors of my GarageBand project files, leaving them to their own devices to figure it out."

The band's fall tour dates get underway starting September 28 in Philadelphia, PA. They'll venture to Canada early on in the stint, crossing the border to play Montreal's Bar le Ritz on September 30 and Toronto's Great Hall on October 1. The remaining tour dates will be completed back in the US, with the final show currently scheduled for October 18 in Eau Claire, WI.

Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full itinerary below, where you can also stream Somersault.

Hotline TNT 2024 Tour Dates:

09/28 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church *

09/29 Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

09/30 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz *

10/01 Toronto, ON - Great Hall *

10/03 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *

10/04 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage *

10/05 Pittsburgh, PA - The Funhouse - Mr. Smalls *

10/06 Cleveland, OH - Mahall's *

10/07 Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome *

10/09 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *

10/11 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

10/12 Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club *

10/13 Green Bay, WI - The Tarlton Theatre *

10/18 Eau Claire, WI - Stone's Throw



* with Disq



