A new concert and event venue is coming to York Region. Harmony Hall will officially open its doors October 19.

The venue's grand opening will feature a DJ set from Broken Social Scene's Brendan Canning, in addition to surprise performers.

Tickets for the evening will go on sale September 18 via Harmony Hall's official website.

Located just east of Aurora at 14663 Woodbine Avenue in the hamlet of Vandorf, ON, the 210-capacity Harmony Hall was once the Vandorf Community Hall.

The restored, 103-year-old heritage site features high ceilings, warm wood interiors and an elegant stage (18 feet wide by 12 feet deep) outfitted with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, while a basement lounge features a full-service bar, arcade games and cozy seating areas.

At present, the venue offers ample parking, proximity to public transport, and will introduce a shuttle service in 2025. Ownership also points to a two-year plan to further improve accessibility with wheelchair ramps, lifts and updated restrooms.