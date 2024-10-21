Grizzly Bear never officially broke up, but they've been out of the game since 2017's Painted Ruins. They haven't played a live show since the 2019 edition of Just Like Heaven, and last year, bandleader Ed Droste shared his decision to start a therapy practice and leave music in the rearview. However, it sounds like that might change in the new year.

As reported by Stereogum, Droste appeared on the Grizzly Bear subreddit earlier this year, taking a minute to thank fans for still supporting the band — he also promised to answer a few questions. Those answers have since been deleted, but it sounds like at some point in the Q&A he said Grizzly Bear would return to the stage in 2025.

The conversation about the conversation has since moved to Indieheads subreddit, and though there's no official record of Droste's comments, he apparently said he thought he'd already made the announcement about 2025 shows. That's about all we have at the moment, and whether this reunion actually comes to fruition remains a mystery.

In an interview from last year about his therapy work and the future of the band, Droste said, "There's no official breakup or anything. I'm just doing this for now, and who knows what'll happen in the future… It's not a destroyed entity. It can easily come back and exist, the band, if the time is right and the mood is right."